Lansing police investigate shooting on West Lenawee

Police investigate shooting in the 1100 block of West Lenawee.
Police investigate shooting in the 1100 block of West Lenawee.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 1100 block of West Lenawee Friday night.

Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did a K9 search but didn’t find anything.

Police believe this was not a random act, but they say this incident is not a danger to the public.

