Lansing police investigate shooting on West Lenawee
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 1100 block of West Lenawee Friday night.
Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities did a K9 search but didn’t find anything.
Police believe this was not a random act, but they say this incident is not a danger to the public.
