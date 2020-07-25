Lansing police investigate shooting on West Lenawee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 1100 block of West Lenawee Friday night.

Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did a K9 search but didn’t find anything.

Police believe this was not a random act, but they say this incident is not a danger to the public.

