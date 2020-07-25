Advertisement

Illinois man missing while on vacation in Michigan

He took his dog for a walk and never came back.
He took his dog for a walk and never came back.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAWYER, Mich. - A search is underway for an Illinois man who was vacationing with his family in Southwest Michigan. He took his dog for a walk and never came back.

29-year-old Thomas Sexton is described as 6′, 2″, fair-skinned with brown hair and a scruffy beard.

His grandmother Nancy Waichler was the last to see him Monday night.

“We were going to meet for dinner and watch the sunset which is a normal thing for us to do,” she said.

Sexton was walking his dog to their other beach house less than a mile away within the Shorewood Hills neighborhood.

“Nancy left at 5:45. He left around 6 p.m. Michigan time, and he never showed up around the boathouse, and we got a call around 7 p.m. Michigan time that the dog was found,” said Patty Galati-Brennan, family friend.

The area is heavily wooded with several deep ravines that connect to Lake Michigan. The family believes the dog may have gotten loose and he went after it.

“We’ve been scouring all the ravines in this whole community and outside through the day and night,” said Casey Sexton, Thomas’ Brother.

The family says police brought in search dogs, but so far, have not found anything. His shoes were spotted on rocks by a path leading to the beach.

“What we did find was that his phone was hanging off Red Arrow Highway, within a mile of Red Arrow Highway,” said Christina Crowley, Thomas’ Aunt.

“We have not found the ukulele, which was a sky blue color, very distinctive. We have not found the backpack that he left with.”

The family says Sexton doesn’t have any prior medical or mental health issues.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

