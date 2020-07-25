Advertisement

Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Hanna formed late Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, about 385 miles (620 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Hanna formed late Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, about 385 miles (620 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.(National Hurricane Center)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes to a state already struggling with the coronavirus.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Hanna’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).

The center of Hanna was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or evening, the Hurricane Center said. Additional strengthening is expected before Hanna makes landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the Miami-based agency said.

Maximum sustained winds stood at 75 mph (120 kph) at 7 a.m. EDT. The storm was centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).

A storm surge warning in effect from Baffin Bay to Sargent was extended south of the bay to Port Mansfield, Texas. Storm surge up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) was forecast for that area. People were advised to protect life and property from high water.

Tornadoes were also possible Saturday for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain, forecasters said. A hurricane warning remained in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, and a tropical storm warning was still in effect from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas.

Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain through Sunday night — with isolated totals of 18 inches (46 centimeters) — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Corpus Christi is in Nueces County, one of several COVID-19 hot spots in Texas. Officials in Nueces County said this week that 60 infants tested positive for the virus from July 1 to July 16.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was still on track to move across the southern Windward Islands on Saturday afternoon or evening. Gonzalo was moving west near 18 mph (30 kph) with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

Gonzalo is forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain, with isolated totals of 5 inches (13 centimeters). A tropical storm warning was in effect for Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies. The storm was expected to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday, forecasters said.

Gonzalo and Hanna broke the record for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, respectively, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous records were Gert on July 24, 2005, and Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach said.

Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois man missing while on vacation in Michigan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
He took his dog for a walk and never came back.

National

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.

News

US Mint asks for help with coin shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
The U.S. Mint is asking Americans to please use more change.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

Latest News

National

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
The late Rep. John Lewis will be remembered with services that begin this weekend in his home state of Alabama, before lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and his funeral next week in Georgia.

National

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 10 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

One dead after accident on MLK

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police said a 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

News

Lansing police investigate shooting on West Lenawee

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.