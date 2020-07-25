George Floyd mural restored

Advertisement

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Flint artists have restored the defaced mural of George Floyd along the Lansing River Trail.

The mural was vandalized July 8, but the Lansing community raised about $7 thousand to pay for the supplies needed to repaint it.

One of the artists, Isiah Lattimore, worked two days to restore it and said he was happy to put in the work.

Lattimore said,“I really did feel almost indebted to the community to come back and fix it.”

To keep the mural from being vandalized again We the Free People of Lansing are camping out to guard it.

Myka Armisted of We the Free People of Lansing said, “Like how they protect monuments of other people. This is our monument of our people that have fallen for injustice reasons, so why not protect it?”

Armisted said the mural holds a lot of meaning for her.

“It just has a lot of meaning for us the minorities in the group and our allies. It’s very strong meaning,” said Armisted.

Lattimore said he is happy to see people want the mural back.

He said, “People are still interested in the conversation. Obviously I think this mural was targeted because of it’s subject manner, so the fact that it was still such a strong voice for it to get fixed and people wanted to not let it stay vandalized, that I think is the biggest positive I see from it.”

The mural is located on the Lansing River Trail under I-496.

Walkers along the path said they’re happy to see the mural back where it belongs.

Barb Shipman said, “For him to come back is really wonderful for us and for the city and how many hundreds, thousands of people have enjoyed art path and have enjoyed the murals and pieces along the path.”

Lattimore said he will use the remaining funds to paint more murals in Lansing.

He said he is hoping to paint his next mural in South Lansing.

