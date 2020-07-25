Advertisement

Clinton County Sheriffs urge community to help bring school vandals to justice

Riley Elementary vandalized
Riley Elementary vandalized(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the last two nights, vandals have struck the Riley Elementary School.

Contractors there have been trying to get the school ready for the coming school year and have arrived in the mornings to find their trailers broken into, tools missing, graffiti and other damage done to the school using miscellaneous construction materials on site.

There have been no witnesses to the crimes.

Police are calling on residents that if they see anything to call Clinton County Central Dispatch.

