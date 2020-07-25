Clinton County Sheriffs urge community to help bring school vandals to justice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the last two nights, vandals have struck the Riley Elementary School.

Contractors there have been trying to get the school ready for the coming school year and have arrived in the mornings to find their trailers broken into, tools missing, graffiti and other damage done to the school using miscellaneous construction materials on site.

There have been no witnesses to the crimes.

Police are calling on residents that if they see anything to call Clinton County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.