Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a car approaching from behind a group of three horse riders struck two of the animals.
One badly injured rider was taken to a hospital from the scene about 15 miles south of Grand Rapids.
That rider, 26-year-old Brittany Fender of Schoolcraft, died from her injuries. Another horse rider suffered minor injuries.
