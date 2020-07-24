Advertisement

Your Weather Authority Forecast

The heat and humidity climb this weekend
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
(WILX) -Tonight we will be mostly clear with patchy fog possible again overnight. It will be another comfortable night with lows near 60 degrees. The sunshine continues Saturday and it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday we hold on to the sunshine and it will be hot and humid with highs near 90. We have a front slowly working South across lower Michigan Sunday night into Monday. We have the chance Sunday night and Monday of showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows Sunday night will be in the low 70s. Plan on high temperatures in the low 80s Monday.

  • ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR JULY 24th
  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 102º 1934
  • Lansing Record Low: 43º 1891
  • Jackson Record High: 104º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1904

