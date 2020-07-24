Victim’s father reacts after plea deal accepted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roger Brock said it was painful to hear Kiernan Brown plead guilty and get a deal, especially after he was told Wednesday the killer rejected the offer.

Brock said the deal never should have been on the table in the first place.

“The justice system let my daughter down before she was even killed, by even letting him our and paroling him in the first place,” he said. “It let us down, because he’s not getting charged with what he clearly deserves to be charged with.”

Brock was in Thursday’s online meeting when Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder for killing Kaylee Brock, 26, and Julie Mooney, 32, in front of Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. The incident happened back in early in the morning on May 10, 2019

Before the plea, Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane read the charges and Carol Siemon’s plea offer.

“Just looking at John Dewane, I could see that he was not happy about it,” Brock said. “Maybe a little embarrassed, that is not him that wants this plea bargain.”

Brock said he’s not the only one who felt disgusted.

“The look on the judge’s face, she seemed like ‘wow, really?’” Brock said. “She had some visible reactions to it. A man admitting to first degree murder in her court. My hope is she won’t stick to the 30 to 50 minimum guideline.”

Brock said he’s ready for Brown’s sentencing, and that it’s going to be a tough seven weeks.

“I’m trying to just let it go,” Brock said. “I just don’t want to agonize about it anymore. It’s just too much. Something has to change.”

Brock said he’s going to work on his victim impact statements for Brown’s sentencing. That’s set for September 10.

