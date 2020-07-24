Advertisement

Victim’s father reacts after plea deal accepted

Roger Brock says he's still shocked about Kiernan Brown's plea deal
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roger Brock said it was painful to hear Kiernan Brown plead guilty and get a deal, especially after he was told Wednesday the killer rejected the offer.

Brock said the deal never should have been on the table in the first place.

“The justice system let my daughter down before she was even killed, by even letting him our and paroling him in the first place,” he said. “It let us down, because he’s not getting charged with what he clearly deserves to be charged with.”

Brock was in Thursday’s online meeting when Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder for killing Kaylee Brock, 26, and Julie Mooney, 32, in front of Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. The incident happened back in early in the morning on May 10, 2019

Before the plea, Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane read the charges and Carol Siemon’s plea offer.

“Just looking at John Dewane, I could see that he was not happy about it,” Brock said. “Maybe a little embarrassed, that is not him that wants this plea bargain.”

Brock said he’s not the only one who felt disgusted.

“The look on the judge’s face, she seemed like ‘wow, really?’” Brock said. “She had some visible reactions to it. A man admitting to first degree murder in her court. My hope is she won’t stick to the 30 to 50 minimum guideline.”

Brock said he’s ready for Brown’s sentencing, and that it’s going to be a tough seven weeks.

“I’m trying to just let it go,” Brock said. “I just don’t want to agonize about it anymore. It’s just too much. Something has to change.”

Brock said he’s going to work on his victim impact statements for Brown’s sentencing. That’s set for September 10.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant renovations finally begin

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Just before the start of the pandemic, Moe Israel bought an entire strip mall with plans to renovate every suite. Now that his business is back open, he can start working on those plans.

News

Ele’s Place race goes virtual this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The event raises awareness and funding for grieving children and families in the Lansing community.

News

In My View 7/24/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Here we go Tiger fans opening night, albeit about 4 months late. The Tigers begin the season with 30 players, 16 of whom are pitchers and who knows how many of them are legitimate major leaguers who an turn around the Tigers losing woes but as their pitchers go, I say, so will go the Tigers for this upcoming abbreviated season.

News

Lansing neighborhood steps up to keep community nice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Moores Park community steps up to take care of its surroundings.

News

Eastbound I-496 reopens for travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The interstate opened up to traffic just after noon Friday from the Creyts Road entrance.

Latest News

News

Group forms to help people facing eviction in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Lansing union forms to help protect tenants from eviction.

News

State employee furloughs will end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Starting Sunday, state workers will resume their normal schedules after weeks of temporary furloughs enacted as cost-saving measure during the pandemic.

News

Car jacking suspects charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The two crashed a car in Parma after a chase.

News

Lansing man charged for pointing gun at motorcyclist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A 43-year old Lansing man, Gregory Richardson, is accused of pointing a rifle at a motorcyclist on Friday, June 17, 2020.

News

Lake Superior State University to open newest location in St. Helen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lake Superior State University will open its newest commuter location in St. Helen, Mich., for the fall 2020 semester.