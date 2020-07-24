Two-vehicle accident leaves 6 injured in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials say six people are injured Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash in Meridian Township.

The accident happened around 8:05 p.m. on Meridian Road in Meridian Township.

Meridian Township Fire Chief Ken Phinney Battalion said the six people involved in the crash, including two children, are suffering minor injuries.

Meridian Township Road was closed for a period of time due to the accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.