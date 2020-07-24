State employee furloughs will end

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Sunday, state workers will resume their normal schedules after weeks of temporary furloughs enacted as cost-saving measure during the pandemic.

More than 31,000, out of almost 50,000 state workers, were furloughed one day per week from mid-May through the pay period that ends tomorrow.

State employees who were furloughed this summer were eligible for six-hundred dollar weekly stimulus benefits from the federal government, as well as state unemployment payments.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.