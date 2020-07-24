Restaurant renovations finally begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After four months, a south Lansing restaurant is back open and starting work on some major renovations.

Just before the start of the pandemic, Moe Israel bought an entire strip mall with plans to renovate every suite. Now that his business is back open, he can start working on those plans.

After the strip mall went into foreclosure, Israel bought it at an auction last fall.

“I want to make it nice for the future, but I want to make it slowly, step by step,” Israel said.

He hopes to use the first three suites to expand his popular Myanmar restaurant. He’s looking for tenants to rent the other suites but hopes to turn part of the strip mall into a grocery store.

Israel has plenty of work ahead of him, starting with the roof. He moved to Lansing in 2013 in order to pursue his wife’s dream of owning a restaurant.

“She’s got a big dream. She wants to own the restaurant and grocery store. God gave me the property. Big property, very hard for me,” he said.

After seeing success, Israel’s work ethic hasn’t changed. He and his wife come in around 6:30 in the morning to get ready to open at 11 a.m.

“I love the Lansing area because the community is very nice. I just want to say to my customers from Lansing, thank you so much,” he said.

Israel hopes to have the roof finished this summer but doesn’t have a timeline for opening the grocery store just yet.

