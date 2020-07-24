On The Jobs report: 7/24/2020

Driver/Van Foreman

morse moving and storage

Salary: $

Description:

We are a full service moving company located in Lansing, MI. We’ve been in business since 1957. We will train. Potential for advancement.

This is a full-time, home nightly position. Benefits include: medical, profit sharing, 401K, bonus program

Requirements:

Currently seeking Drivers who have or are able to obtain a Chauffer’s license, CDL A or B, to be considered for this position. Must be team oriented and have good customer service skills.

How to Apply: Send resume to 3000 Sanders, Lansing, MI 48917.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10923573

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10923573

Franchise Business Coach

biggby coffee

Salary: $38,316.92

Description:

The Franchise Business Coach is an outgoing, self-motivated, and creative individual who will be part of the Brand/Best Sphere. They are responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with store owners, operators, and staff members in order to influence the execution of our operating system, operating philosophy, store sales performance, marketing plans, and profitability. They work with stores who have graduated from the Operations Mentor Program. The Franchise Business Coach is the advocate for the store owner/operator while simultaneously being an advocate for the Home Office. Direct Supervisor: Store Advocacy Manager Responsibilities and Duties: • Build and maintain a relationship with Owner/Operators that demonstrates a dedication to helping them grow their business based on their individual needs. • Meet with store owner/operators no less than once a quarter in person or via video conferencing call based on their preference • Conduct quarterly business reviews during quarterly meetings following the BIGGBY® QBR Playbook • Provide in store operational and marketing support • Help formulate, write, and execute campaign packets within the BIGGBY® systemwide promotional plan • Educate and work alongside the owner/operators and staff members of BIGGBY® COFFEE stores to increase their cup count using our programs for community involvement, guerrilla marketing, social media, and other local marketing initiatives outlined in our playbooks • Perform follow-up analysis of programs and communicate results to operators using multiple mediums to include email, phone, and file sharing • Educate operators and baristas on BIGGBY® COFFEE policies & procedures • Educate operators on financial measures and building profitability through financial statements and/or other reporting tools • Establish a professional relationship with operators and staff members. • Conduct manager in training classes • Other duties as assigned that help promote the execution of our operating system, operating philosophy, store sales performance, marketing plans, and profitability

Requirements:

Experience: • Must be able to demonstrate the ability to navigate standard formatting and functions within the Microsoft Office suite, including Excel, Outlook, Word and Power Point • Strong organizational skills • Strong interpersonal and written communication skills • Store experience is a plus • Experience with financial statements is a plus • Experience in Guerilla or Experiential Marketing is a plus Requirements: • Must have excellent written and oral communication skills including professional grammar and demeanor • Ability to adapt to constant change and innovation. Able to deal with frequent change, delays, or unexpected events. • Commitment to excellence and high standards • Effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment • Desire to improve self / area / company (including pursing additional training, if needed) • Ability to demonstrate personal accountability, take ownership of work, and apply learned concepts • Expressing or exchanging ideas by means of spoken word • Perceiving the nature of sounds at normal speaking levels with or without correction and having the ability to receive detailed information through oral communication. • Exerting up to 50 pounds occasionally and/or up to 20 pounds frequently. • Close visual acuity to perform an activity such as: preparing and analyzing data and figures; transcribing; viewing a computer terminal; extensive reading. • Protracted periods of standing are required when working behind the line in our stores • Working behind the line in our stores requires the frequent use of all five senses • Travel is a necessary component of the Franchise Business Coach position. The Franchise Business Coach must have a valid driver's license and the ability to travel from market to market as well as required insurance coverage. • Travel may also necessitate hotel stays of five days or more when traveling to remote markets or when assisting with new store openings/training. • The Franchise Business Coach must be able to personally pay for business related travel expenses including gas, food, and lodging until reimbursed in accordance with the company expense reimbursement policy. • Flexible scheduling there are no standard hours of business for the Franchise Business Coach position. • The Franchise Business Coach must comply with the Operations Appearance & Uniform Policy when in stores behind the line.

How to Apply: Apply by sending a resume to jobs@biggby.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10946654

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10946654

Nurse

dimondale nursing care center

Salary: $24/hr

Description:

Our RNs/LPNs provide specialized care to patients in a variety of areas including orthopedics, cardiac, respiratory, oncology, palliative care, infections, neurology and dermatology.

You will be empowered to assess the needs and implement care as you deem necessary utilizing the latest in technology and being a part of a strong interdisciplinary team.

You will enjoy excellent training and support, cost effective benefit options to meet your family needs, financial assistance towards your education, and the sky is the limit for growth and advancement opportunities.

We are ranked at the top in our industry because of our staff’s commitment to excellence. We are very proud of what we do and we are looking for the best talent to be a part of our family.

What you will need to be part of our EPIC team:

· A current license to practice as an RN in Michigan; current CPR certification.

· An Associate's or Bachelor's Degree, or higher.

· A high level of analytical abilities in order to prepare personalized guest care plans, implement effective nursing care and rehabilitation, and develop solutions to difficult problems concerning guest well-being.

· Excellent customer service skills with a commitment to delivering Excellent, Passionate, Innovative care!

· You are a team player, dedicated to doing what it takes to support your team members and get the job done

About Us

We are a Nexcare Managed Community. Nexcare Health Systems, a Michigan owned and operated company, manages communities located across southeastern Michigan that operate over 1900 beds supported by over 2800 employees. We are the third largest provider of skilled nursing and short term rehab services in Michigan and well known for our commitment to excellent care which is why we are consistently at the top in our industry as reported by the CMS quality rating system.

Requirements:

Michigan Licensed

How to Apply: The facility address is 4000 N. Michigan Rd, Dimondale, MI 48821, walk in interviewes welcome, or call 517-646-6258 and ask for HR to schedule an interview. Email request to administrator@dimondalencc.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10537198

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10537198

