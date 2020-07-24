Advertisement

Notre Dame Joining ACC For 2020?

Notre Dame football has no new coronavirus cases as of July 20.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions say the league is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games. It would start Sept. 12. Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule. Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game for a slot in the Orange Bowl is still to be determined.

