NFL Offers Players Opt Out Guidelines

-UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who don’t want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, according to people with knowledge of the offer. The people tell The Associated Press that players will have until Aug. 3 to opt out, and they will receive a stipend from the owners. One person said the players’ union negotiators have agreed to the plan, but the 32 team player representatives must vote on it. Should the plan be approved, it would eliminate one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week.