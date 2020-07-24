MSU football team will have to quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Based on the early results from COVID-19 testing conducted over the last week on Michigan State University football staff and student athletes, all of the members of the football team must quarantine or isolate for two weeks.

Under the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student athletes will quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19.

The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed, based upon the living arrangements for student athletes.

Surveillance testing of student athletes was completed on Wednesday as previously planned. Testing will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.