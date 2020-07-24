Lemonade League begins play at Cooley Law School Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lemonade League is officially up and running at Cooley Law School Stadium. A sold-out crowd of 100 fans took in opening night as the Lugnuts took down the Locos 10-4. The two teams, comprised of college baseball players, will return to play Wednesday night for the 2nd game of the season.

Baseball in Downtown Lansing was a little quieter than a typical Lugnuts game, but everyone involved was just happy to see baseball return.

“It’s just great to see baseball back here in the capital city and hear the crack of the bat and the mitts popping. It’s just feels like baseball season again,” Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons said.

Holt native and Michigan State University Pitcher Jesse Heikkinen is one of the many players finally getting back into competitive baseball after having the spring season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It felt really good just to be pitching again in organized baseball. I went through the whole warm-up routine of trying to get locked in it was fun to be out again,” Heikkinen said.

With a capacity limited to 100 people, tickets are hard to come by. Fans who are interested in attending a game can head to the Lugnuts website to get tickets.

