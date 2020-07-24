Advertisement

Lansing School District passes resolution focused on supporting Black students

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday night, the Lansing School District unanimously passed a resolution during a virtual special board meeting focused on supporting Black students in their district.

“We have one item to discuss this evening and that is what we’ve termed as addressing racial violence and anti-blackness in our schools,” said Lansing School District Board President Gabrielle Lawrence.

Lawrence led the discussion and wanted to talk about the Black history curriculum as well as making sure the Black student population felt better represented in the district.

“This is the time to focus on Black students. This is our opportunity to think about that student group and to be very deliberate and very intentional in the actions that we’re taking,” said Lawrence.

Even board members were able to state their opinions and discussed what they thought should be included in the resolution.

Vice President Rachel Willis, along with a few other people helped put together the resolution presented during the meeting.

“Part of the resolution includes equity audit [and] it includes forming a steering committee to look at our curriculum to look at our policy,” said Willis.

The resolution also talks about developing plans to help Black students’ mental health and developing a diverse workforce focused on culturally responsive leadership.

Lawrence hopes other school districts will follow them in addressing these issues.

“We have an opportunity to be leaders in the Mid-Michigan area in addressing racism and anti-blackness, equity and equality in our district and hoping that other surrounding districts in particular follow suit,” said Lawrence.

For more information on the resolution, click here.

