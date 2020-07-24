Lansing neighborhood steps up to keep community nice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Moores Park community steps up to take care of its surroundings.

Though this effort has been going on for decades, it has only increased during the pandemic.

Recently, several people have spent time picking up trash in the park.

“If you do one part of the park one week out of the month, it’s not so hard of an ask. It doesn’t cost any money to pick up trash,” said Susan Dougherty, a resident who lives near Moores Park.

Lansing parks Director Brett Kaschinske says the city is appreciative.

Victor Diaz, who lives in the neighborhoods, is spearheading an effort to create a butterfly garden at the park’s entrance with lilacs, hydrangeas, and lavender.

The effort also includes repairing the 13 steps that lead to the playground and on each step-including the meaning of the 13 folds in a folded flag.

Local businesses have donated to the project.

“It’s one of those additional aspects to the park that will draw folks there and just that increased beauty and just a place for relaxation and connection to nature and connection to Lansing, so I think it’s a great project,” said Lydia Weiss, another Moores Park resident.

