Lansing man charged for pointing gun at motorcyclist

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year old Lansing man, Gregory Richardson, is accused of pointing a rifle at a motorcyclist June 17.

This incident happened during the We The Free People of Lansing protest last month as Richardson tried to get through the intersection of East Michigan and Foster Avenue.

Richardson turned himself in to police on Thursday and was arraigned on one count of brandishing a firearm in public.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Richardson’s attorney, Lucas Dillon, said Richardson is not affiliated with We The Free People of Lansing.

