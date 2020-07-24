Lake Superior State University to open newest location in St. Helen

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WILX)— Lake Superior State University will open its newest commuter location in St. Helen, Mich., for the fall 2020 semester.

Those who enroll at LSSU with the intention of studying at the St. Helen site can earn degrees in the following: BSN (bachelor of science in nursing), BS in cannabis chemistry, BS in cannabis business, BS in business administration management, and BS in elementary education, with concentrations in language arts and math, plus associate’s degrees in cannabis science and general studies.

“One of the priorities in LSSU’s strategic plan is to generate more community partnerships and engagement, and I can’t think of a better example than this,” said LSSU President Rodney S. Hanley. “Not only does it expand our Superior footprint once more. It also enhances the quality of life of the region, in this case in a part of the state that has limited access to the pursuit of higher education within reasonable driving distance.”

The two campuses earlier collaborated on a dual enrollment program that offers on-site and online LSSU college courses for CHA students in grades 8-12.

“It’s part of our mission to create opportunities for our CHA graduates and our community members to advance their college and career readiness. We’re thrilled at this latest initiative with Lake Superior State University to promote academic excellence,” said David Patterson, superintendent of CHA, a pre-k through 12th grade charter school that opened in 2012. “This is the definition of a win-win proposition.”

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at 1:30 p.m. at the site at Charles Heston Academy in Richfield, Township, Roscommon County.

LSSU is still figuring out how courses will be taught-whether it will be on-site, online, or hybrid.

Applications are now being accepted here.

