LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here we go Tiger fans opening night, albeit about 4 months late. The Tigers begin the season with 30 players, 16 of whom are pitchers and who knows how many of them are legitimate major leaguers who an turn around the Tigers losing woes but as their pitchers go, I say, so will go the Tigers for this upcoming abbreviated season.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.