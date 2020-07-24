Harper’s gets egged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, which lately faced controversy over a COVID-19 oubtreak centered there and former employees’ accusations of racism against management there, was hit by vandalism.

Friday, it was discovered someone threw eggs at the front of the building at 131 Albert St.

The East Lansing Police Department confirmed the vandalism, but had no other information to share.

