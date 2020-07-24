Advertisement

Group forms to help people facing eviction in Lansing

By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of tenants in Lansing started a union in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to help protect against evictions.

The Lansing Tenants Union formed in March after realizing that it would be a struggle for a number of residents to pay their rent.

“We’re not lawyers, we do not give legal advice, but we want to support people and give them moral support so that they can advocate for themselves in those processes,” member Rikki Reynolds said.

The Lansing Tenants Union has pulled resources and support. They even organized an eviction defense hotline made up of several groups and community activists.

They’ve received over a hundred calls and emails so far after the state’s ban on evictions was lifted.

“On one hand I’m not surprised because we know that landlords have been waiting, desperate for the first chance that they can get to kick people out,” Reynolds said. “But on the hand, things change so much at the state level that we were kind of expecting another curve ball.”

Reynolds says the bulk of their concern is with the backlog of cases.

“We’re seeing people with not a lot of warning, right,” Reynolds said. “Even though they knew they were facing potential evictions back in March. Everything was so uncertain for a few months. They also faced the same hardships, and now they’re getting really short notice to leave or go to court.”

State officials have warned there could be a backlog of 75,000 cases of eviction filings waiting to be sent.

The governor’s office is offering assistant through it’s $50 million Eviction Diversion Program. The funds will be sent to local agencies throughout the state, but Reynolds said it’s complicated and may not be enough.

“We can’t save everyone from eviction and I don’t think people really understand the scale of the eviction crisis that we’re about to face,” Reynolds said. “We can’t win all of this just by showing up to every case in court or negotiating with every single landlord. We need the state to act to stop this.”

For more information about the Lansing Tenant’s Union, visit their website. For more housing resources, visit the Capital Area Housing Partnership’s guide.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant renovations finally begin

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Just before the start of the pandemic, Moe Israel bought an entire strip mall with plans to renovate every suite. Now that his business is back open, he can start working on those plans.

News

Ele’s Place race goes virtual this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The event raises awareness and funding for grieving children and families in the Lansing community.

News

In My View 7/24/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Here we go Tiger fans opening night, albeit about 4 months late. The Tigers begin the season with 30 players, 16 of whom are pitchers and who knows how many of them are legitimate major leaguers who an turn around the Tigers losing woes but as their pitchers go, I say, so will go the Tigers for this upcoming abbreviated season.

News

Lansing neighborhood steps up to keep community nice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Moores Park community steps up to take care of its surroundings.

News

Eastbound I-496 reopens for travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The interstate opened up to traffic just after noon Friday from the Creyts Road entrance.

Latest News

News

State employee furloughs will end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Starting Sunday, state workers will resume their normal schedules after weeks of temporary furloughs enacted as cost-saving measure during the pandemic.

News

Car jacking suspects charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The two crashed a car in Parma after a chase.

News

Victim’s father reacts after plea deal accepted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Roger Brock says he's still shocked about Kiernan Brown's plea deal

News

Lansing man charged for pointing gun at motorcyclist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A 43-year old Lansing man, Gregory Richardson, is accused of pointing a rifle at a motorcyclist on Friday, June 17, 2020.

News

Lake Superior State University to open newest location in St. Helen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lake Superior State University will open its newest commuter location in St. Helen, Mich., for the fall 2020 semester.