GM confirms Lansing Delta Township plant employee has COVID-19

GM says the employee was exposed outside the plan and no others workers will have to self quarantine
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors confirmed to News 10 that an employee at the Lansing Delta Township plant tested positive for COVID-19.

A GM spokesman said the employee was exposed to coronavirus outside the plant and, based on contact tracing, no one else in the plant will have to self quarantine for 14 days. Plant staff held a “stand down” to discuss the situation with employees.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to reopen their plants May 11 with steps taken to keep workers safe. Those steps include temperature checks, a daily screening before employees can enter the building and a questionnaire regarding COVID-19 symptoms and exposure to people who’ve been infected.

On July 15, the governor said the auto plants may have to close again if the state can’t get the recent growth in COVID-19 cases under control. A GM spokesman responded by saying the company’s safety protocols are keeping the virus from spreading in its plants.

Stay with News 10 as we follow this situation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

