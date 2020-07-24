Former Pistons Offering to Buy Timberwolves?

) -MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that an ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo (uh-FLAH'-loh) is putting together a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is still in the process of being submitted. The people say the ownership group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor bought the club in 1994 and recently put it up for sale on the condition it remains in Minnesota.