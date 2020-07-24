Advertisement

Former Pistons Offering to Buy Timberwolves?

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
) -MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that an ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo (uh-FLAH'-loh) is putting together a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is still in the process of being submitted. The people say the ownership group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor bought the club in 1994 and recently put it up for sale on the condition it remains in Minnesota.

