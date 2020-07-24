Ele’s Place race goes virtual this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Ele’s Race 5K is going to look a little different this year--it’s gone virtual.

Runners and walkers can travel at their pace at their own place.

The event raises awareness and funding for grieving children and families in the Lansing community.

One local runner has raised more than $5,000 and plans to run the 5K dressed as a T-Rex.

You can register for the event here. Registration will be until midnight Saturday night.

