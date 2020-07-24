Eastbound I-496 reopens for travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After five months of reconstruction, eastbound I-496 is back open.

The first half of the state’s $60 million 496 Pave the Way project to repave 5.5 miles of I-496 is now complete.

The interstate opened up to traffic just after noon Friday from the Creyts Road entrance.

The state said this stretch of the interstate should be good to go for the next 30 to 50 years and some of the additional work will make it a safer drive.

“Safety is a key driving factor in whenever we do a reconstruct on pavement like this. We upgrade all the markings, the signs, the guard rail, the safety for the on-ramps, just to give them a longer area to get up to speed so you can merge more safely,” said Aaron Jenkins.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the entrance ramp from westbound I-96, as well as entrance and exit ramps on Waverly Road, will be closed for at least another week.

The second half of this big construction project is set to begin Monday now that westbound I-496 is closed west of Lansing Road.

