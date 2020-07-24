East Lansing needs laywers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing released requirements for attorney services, according to a Friday news release.

“The East Lansing City Council is seeking services that encompass the traditional scope of work, including legal counsel, opinions, consultation, coordination with special counsel and attendance at a variety of meetings,” the release said.

The contract will be for one year with an option to renew after that.

Proposals from law firms will be accepted until 4 p.m. Aug. 21.

To see the requirements for interested firms, go to www.cityofeastlansing.com/CityAttorneyRFQP.

