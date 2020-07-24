Car jacking suspects charged
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been charged in connection with a stolen car and chase that ended in Jackson.
Thereon Forman and Keyianna Butler were arrested in Jackson County.
Forman, 22, faces four charges, including fleeing a police officer, and a felony firearms charge.
Butler, 20, is also charged with receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.
The two allegedly stole a car in Troy and were arrested after crashing the car in Parma.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.