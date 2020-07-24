Advertisement

Blue Jays Find a Home Stadium for 2020

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, hits during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The MLB baseball All-Star Game will be played Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
-TORONTO (AP) - The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year. The team was forced to find another location for its “home” games after the Canadian government wouldn’t allow it to play in Toronto. The Blue Jays say the greater part of their home schedule will be at Sahlen (SAY'-len) Field in Buffalo, home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate. Toronto opens the season at Tampa Bay tomorrow. The team says the first scheduled home series, against the Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, will take place on the road to accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field. The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Marlins.

