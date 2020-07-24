Advertisement

Big Honor For Former Track Star Ryun

Jim Ryun White House
Jim Ryun White House
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun (RY'-uhn), a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to run a mile in under 4 minutes. Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and a three-time Olympian. Trump presented Ryun with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony today at the White House. In announcing the award, the White House described Ryun as one of the most accomplished American runners in history. Ryun was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1966, the year he smashed the world record in the mile at 3:51.3.

Latest News

Sports

Former Pistons Offering to Buy Timberwolves?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Aaron Afflalo Part of an ownership group

Sports

Notre Dame Joining ACC For 2020?

Updated: 3 hours ago
Notre Dame to play a conference schedule this fall?

Sports

NFL Offers Players Opt Out Guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Players have options if they do not wish to play because of Covid

Sports

Blue Jays Find a Home Stadium for 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
They will play home games in Buffalo

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Lemonade League begins play at Cooley Law School Stadium

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
The Lemonade League started play Thursday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Sports

Red Sox Delay Rodriguez Return

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
He has been slowed by his Covid comeback

Sports

Tigers Ready To Begin Season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
Tigers ready for new season

Sports

Seattle Names Its New NHL Team

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
The team is known as the Kraken

Sports

Nationals Slugger Soto Tests Positive

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
Juan Soto must sit out at least the first game