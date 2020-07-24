Area schools talk reopening plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More schools are discussing how they’ll bring kids back to learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Thursday draft report by Okemos Public Schools, Superintendent John Hood recommended online-only learning in the fall.

The proposed plan would last through Oct. 30 “regardless of the MI Safe Start Plan phase.”

The reasons given in the report for the decision were:

Safest option for students, staff and families

Allows most consistent instructional method for uninterrupted instruction during uncertain times

Can be implemented with current staffing

Offer more rigorous online offering than in spring

Meanwhile, the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency announced Friday that Eaton County schools are developing their plans and most of those will be released in the next two weeks.

“Each district has to make their own decision depending on student and family needs,” the news release said. “Make no mistake, districts have been collaborating over the summer with the health department and other agencies to discuss options and brainstorm new ideas to provide a safe environment while still delivering the highest quality education possible. "

