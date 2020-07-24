Almost 600 new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan health officials announced Friday there were 594 new coronavirus cases in the state and three deaths.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were:

· 292 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in Clinton County.

· 322 confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Eaton County.

· 1,292 confirmed cases and 29 deaths in Ingham County.

· 215 confirmed cases and 5 deaths in Ionia County.

· 595 confirmed cases and 31 deaths in Jackson County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Michigan’s had 76,541 confirmed cases and 6,151 confirmed deaths.

