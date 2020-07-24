Advertisement

41 percent of Americans at risk for COVID-19 complications, study says

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) report indicates about 41 percent of Americans are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

It examined five pre-existing conditions that affect outcomes. One of the most common pre-existing conditions is obesity.

The others are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

According to the report, the conditions are more common in rural areas.

