Advertisement

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two government watchdogs said Thursday that they had opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland, Oregon, following abuse of power allegations by members of Congress, local officials and the public.

The Justice Department watchdog said that it would investigate use of force allegations in Portland, while its counterpart at the Department of Homeland Security said it would examine whether officers from the agency improperly detained and transported protesters in the city last week.

The Justice Department is also examining the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded last month to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House. Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed department guidelines on the use of chemical agents and less lethal munitions and whether they followed identification requirements.

Democrats in Congress cheered the announcement of the investigations. The chairs of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Oversight committees issued a joint statement saying many federal agents are dressed as soldiers, driving unmarked vehicles and refusing to identify themselves or the agencies where they work.

“Congress will continue to check this reckless Administration, but it is deeply important that these independent inspectors general get to the bottom of President Trump’s use of force against his own citizens,” the statement said.

The investigations were announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.

Local authorities have complained that the presence of federal agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, peaceful protesters were violently cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas ahead of a photo op by President Donald Trump in front of a nearby church.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term.

Trump has seized on a moment of spiking violence in some cities, claiming it will only rise if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.

The federal response to the demonstrations is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle accident leaves 6 injured in Meridian Township

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The accident happened around 8:05 p.m. on Meridian Road in Meridian Township.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

News

Help available for Jackson residents struggling to pay water bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Jackson residents can get help paying their water bills.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

News

In My View 7/23/2020: Lemonade League

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Watch for demand to be high for the 100 tickets available for these college games the next five weeks at Cooley Law School Stadium. Families are desperate for entertainment outdoors in good weather and these tickets will be in demand and the Lugnuts, the sponsor, hope capacity will increase by more than 100 fans per game if the Governor allows more people to gather together.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Thornberry praises defense bill passage

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump cancels Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville.