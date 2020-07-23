Tigers Ready To Begin Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers open their revised 60-game regular season Friday night in Cincinnati against the Reds, the first in a three game series. The Tigers play their home opener Monday, the first of four games against the Kansas City Royals. Matthew Boyd is the starting pitcher Friday night. The Tigers open the season with a 30-player roster and 16 are pitchers. The Tigers are coming off a 47-114 season, their second worst in franchise history.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.