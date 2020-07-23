Stocks #1 choice for long term investing

(NBC) -The stock market is the number one choice for Americans looking to invest over a period of 10 years or more.

A new survey from Bankrate finds 28% said the stock market would be their preferred way to invest money not needed for a decade or longer. That’s up from 20% last year, and more than any other investment option.

The pandemic has altered the investment strategies for more than two in five investors, with a quarter saying they will invest less aggressively. About 16% say they will invest more aggressively.

Last year’s top choice, real estate, was a close second.

