Seattle Names Its New NHL Team

The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.(Source: seattlekrakenhockey.com)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
-SEATTLE (AP) - The NHL’s newest team finally has a name: the Seattle Kraken. The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname today, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team. Seattle bypassed options like Sockeyes, Evergreens or Metropolitans, the last of which would have been a nod to Seattle’s hockey history. But Kraken was a clear favorite among fans, who rallied around the name soon after the expansion franchise was awarded in December 2018. Seattle’s colors are a deep dark blue with a lighter shade of blue as a complement.

