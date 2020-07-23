Advertisement

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

'The Kraken is a name born of the fans'
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.(Source: seattlekrakenhockey.com)
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The name Seattle Kraken seems to have had an air of inevitability around it even during the earliest days of the NHL expansion franchise.

“The first time in our office, there’s only 10 of us in our office, and we put up our NHL Seattle sign on the front door. And the very next morning there was a Post-it on the door that said, ‘Release the Kraken,’” Heidi Dettmer, the franchise’s vice president of marketing, told The Associated Press. “So it’s definitely something that we’ve heard almost as a rallying cry.”

The franchise made those early fans happy Thursday when it revealed the team would, indeed, be called the Kraken.

After starting with a list of roughly 1,200 names and suggestions — no matter how outlandish — Dettmer and Seattle’s front office whittled them down to a final group of five.

Each was placed into its own silo, as they called it, and given thoughtful and independent consideration with an eye toward what would be the best brand for the franchise.

Ultimately, Seattle opted to unleash the sea creature from Scandinavian folklore on the rest of the NHL.

“I think that we felt like this is so authentic and noble and we hit all the main things that we really wanted, that we feel really strongly that this is the right choice,” Dettmer said. “I’ve totally fallen in love with this brand and I think our fans will.”

Kraken was the winner over options that may have proven safer and possibly less polarizing. From the start, Sockeyes, Steelheads — even Metropolitans in a nod to Seattle’s hockey history — were among the fan favorites. There was even a push from some for the team to try to acquire the Thunderbirds name from the local junior team.

But those fans that loved Kraken were loud and fervent.

“The Kraken is a name born of the fans. It was suggested and championed by the fans,” Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke said.

Within their passion, the front office and its brand committee found an opportunity to be a bit unconventional. They opted for a name not everyone may like but one that everyone will talk about.

It was edgy, different and sounded menacing.

The time it took to arrive at Thursday’s announcement had more to do with finalizing the logo and colors, with several delays thrown in. Seattle decided on Kraken around the first of the year, Dettmer said. Then came all the ancillary pieces.

The logo was of major importance. The primary logo is a tentacle shaped into an “S” in the style of the old Seattle Metropolitans jersey and logo. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917.

“We needed a mark that was noble and (Seattle GM) Ron Francis was someone who kept hitting that home,” Nic Corbett, the director of NHL relations with Adidas, told the AP. “It has to be noble, it has to be strong.”

The primary colors are a deep dark blue — almost black — complemented by lighter shades of blue. Corbett said one of the unique aspects of the initial home jersey renderings is that all the white has been removed, allowing the bolder colors to stand out.

“As you can imagine, every train or flight back from Seattle once we knew we were getting close, there were a couple of options without talking too loud on the plane or train, you could just see everybody’s mind not able to shut off and was just going 1,000 miles an hour,” Corbett said. “How do we tie it into the heritage? How do we have it be the mark that everybody’s going to see when it hangs on the banner of the Stanley Cup championship in the arena.”

Dettmer said the franchise understand the name is likely to have its critics. But for a franchise that has the Hollywood influence of Jerry Bruckheimer, who is one of the owners, being bold and aggressive was the play.

“We wanted to make sure it was truly authentic to Seattle and being a city built by the sea — both figuratively and literally — it works really, really well,” Dettmer said. “We’ve got the Puget Sound that’s the waterfront of our city that has these deep, dark waters that are a little mysterious as well.

“So you tie in that kind of local Seattle flavor, our maritime history, with the fans’ rallying cry, is one of the ways in the discovery phase that we got to this name.”

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle accident leaves 6 injured in Meridian Township

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The accident happened around 8:05 p.m. on Meridian Road in Meridian Township.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

News

Help available for Jackson residents struggling to pay water bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Jackson residents can get help paying their water bills.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

News

In My View 7/23/2020: Lemonade League

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Watch for demand to be high for the 100 tickets available for these college games the next five weeks at Cooley Law School Stadium. Families are desperate for entertainment outdoors in good weather and these tickets will be in demand and the Lugnuts, the sponsor, hope capacity will increase by more than 100 fans per game if the Governor allows more people to gather together.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Thornberry praises defense bill passage

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump cancels Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville.