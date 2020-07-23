Red Sox Delay Rodriguez Return

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will be shut down from all baseball activities for at least a week after he experienced a setback in his return from COVID-19. Manager Ron Roenicke (REHN'-ih-kee) says Rodriguez hasn’t had another positive test after testing positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp. But he said the left-hander did experience some minor complications that the team’s medical staff felt were serious enough to restrict him from activities for now. Rodriguez had been in line to be the opening day starter. Those duties will fall to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL'-dee).