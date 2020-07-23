Real estate profit averages 36%

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -U.S. home seller profits rose to 36% in the second quarter of 2020. That’s according to a new report released by Attom Data Solutions. Home sellers nationwide realized a gain of $75,971 on the typical sale, up from $66,500 in the first quarter. The latest figures are based on median purchase and resale prices. It marks another peak level of raw profits since the U.S. housing market started recovering following the great recession.

