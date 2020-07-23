Advertisement

Politicians working to pause standardized testing for upcoming school year

Michigan students in third through eighth grades take the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, at the end of every school year. But the Michigan Department of Education has plans to replace it with a different assessment by the 2018/19 school year.
Michigan students in third through eighth grades take the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, at the end of every school year. But the Michigan Department of Education has plans to replace it with a different assessment by the 2018/19 school year. (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democratic senators introduced a bill package on Wednesday to pause most standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our students are coming back to school after a long break from in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we don’t know exactly what the impact will be on the upcoming school year. As a result, meaningful face-to-face instruction between teachers and their students will be vital to catch students up and get them back on track,” Sen. Polehanki said.

The bill originated from the questions asked by parents, teachers, and administrators started raising questions on how to best prepare for the upcoming school year. These bills were drafted while considering the recommendations of the Michigan Return to School Advisory Council and Executive Order 2020-142 issued by Governor Whitmer. 

“With our children’s education and future at risk, it doesn’t make sense for us to get back to ‘business as usual’ in the midst of an unprecedented moment,” Sen. Geiss said. “We need to take the time to think critically about how to best ensure that all students get the education they need while teachers can safely evaluate students’ growth and comprehension of the material.”

Highlights of the bills in this package include the following:

  • Pausing the Read by Grade including retention and the requirement of administrating the screener for the 2020-2021 school year (Senate Bill 1045 by Sen. Polehanki);
  • Pausing the requirement that districts administer the MSTEP and PSAT 8-10 to receive state aid payments for the 2020-2021 school year (Senate Bill 1041 by Sen. Geiss);
  • Pausing the state mandate that districts evaluate teachers for the 2020-2021 school year (Senate Bill 1044 by Sen. Bayer);
  • Amending the requirement of teacher evaluations in tenure act to exclude the 2020-2021 school year (Senate Bill 1040 by Sen. Hertel);
  • Pausing the state mandate that districts administer the Michigan Merit Exam including the ACT Work Keys in the Michigan School Code (Senate Bill 1042 by Sen. Irwin);
  • Pausing the state mandate that districts administer the Michigan Merit Exam including the ACT Work Keys in the Michigan School Aid Act (Senate Bill 1038 by Sen. Brinks);
  • Pausing the requirement that the Kindergarten Readiness Exam be administrated for the 2020-2021 school year (Senate Bill 1043 by Sen. McCann); and,
  • Pausing the requirement that the Michigan Department of Education assign schools a “letter grade” for the 2020-2021 school year (Senate Bill 1039 by Sen. Wojno).

Education leaders from across the state have recognized the need to prioritize instruction over standardized testing for the coming school year. This is why the Michigan State Superintendent for instruction Dr. Michael Rice requested a student testing and school accountability waiver from the U.S. Department from Education.

The SAT and the few other tests will remain. Furthermore, schools will retain the ability to do benchmark tests to stay updated on student progress. 

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department virtual community meeting falls flat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Wednesday night a virtual community meeting set up to talk about the Lansing Police Department's 'use of force' came up short.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 41 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

News

“Men in Blades” cross finish line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Men in Blades crossed the finish line in Mason this afternoon.

News

Michigan lawmakers introduce bills to put fewer people in jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Lawmakers introduce plan to put less people in jail.

News

Caturday Saturdays coming to Ingham County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Emmerich
Cats that have been at the shelter longer than two months are free to adopt.

News

Ingham County pushes for change if Harper’s wants to reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Harper’s will have to undergo major changes in order to safely reopen again.

News

Gov. Whitmer wants a federal mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
“To slow the rise and further protect our families from this virus, we need the Trump administration to issue a federal mask mandate,” Whitmer said in an OP-Ed for the New York Times.