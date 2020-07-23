Nationals Slugger Soto Tests Positive

-WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals have put star slugger Juan Soto on the COVID-19 injured list, just hours before they face the New York Yankees on opening day. Soto tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the start of the shortened season. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says Soto is asymptomatic. Rizzo adds that the Nationals did contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed and that nobody else is unavailable. Soto had missed the first two weeks of the team’s summer camp this month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.