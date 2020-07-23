Advertisement

MSU pauses workouts after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

(WILX)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced it will be pausing workouts after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The university said it will pause workouts and “will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing,” according to a statement sent to News 10.

MSU sent the following statement regarding the incident:

“As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks, it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing. "

