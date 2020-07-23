Michigan AG taking new look at 2018 fatal police shooting

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Michigan authorities are taking a fresh look at the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man who was killed by police in Macomb County in 2018. Kanwarbir Malhi was shot by Shelby Township police, who said he had refused to comply with orders. The 25-year-old Malhi was unarmed but police believed he had a weapon. Attorney General Dana Nessel is promising an “exhaustive review.” The Macomb County prosecutor didn’t file charges in 2019 after an investigation by the sheriff’s office. Malhi was getting out of his mother’s vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police said his mother had earlier told them that he didn’t have permission to use the car.

