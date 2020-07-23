10-year-old boy killed at apartment filled with children

WARREN, Mich. (NBC) - A 15-year-old boy from Detroit is in custody after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. inside an apartment in Warren. Police said they two children along with eight others were inside an apartment without any adult supervision when the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not said if the shooting was accidental or intentional. It’s the second fatal shooting at the apartment complex in eight months.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.