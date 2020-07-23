Advertisement

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus rescue package, including another round of checks

Democrats and Republicans are in agreement on stimulus payments
By LISA MASCARO
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

"It won't be in the base bill," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. The idea has been a major demand of President Donald Trump.

"The president is very focused on getting money quickly to workers right now and the payroll tax takes time," Mnuchin said at the Capitol.

The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis.

McConnell's package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it's not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.

The Republican leader is expected to deliver a speech shortly after the Senate opens, and then senators will begin rolling out their separate parts of the package, according to a Republican granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The centerpiece of the GOP effort remains McConnell's liability shield to protect businesses, schools and others from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The package is not expected to provide any new money for cash-strapped states and cities, which are clamoring for funds, but Republicans propose giving $105 billion to help schools reopen and $15 billion for child care centers to create safe environments for youngsters during the pandemic.

But the GOP measure forges an immediate agreement with Democrats on another round of $1,200 checks to most American adults.

The $600 weekly unemployment benefit boost that is expiring Friday would be cut back, and Mnuchin said it would ultimately be redesigned to provide a typical worker 70% of his or her income. Republicans say continuing the $600 benefit as Democrats is a disincentive to work, but some Republicans are pressing for a temporary extension of the current benefit if the talks drag.

"We cannot allow there to be a cliff in unemployment insurance given we're still at about 11% unemployment," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

The bill is likely to be silent on the potential housing crisis as a federal eviction moratorium on millions of rental units expires in days.

One key holdup in the talks was Trump's push for a payroll tax cut, according to a Republican granted anonymity to discuss the private talks. Hardly any GOP senators support the idea. Instead, McConnell and some other Republicans prefer the direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said there will be another boost for small business lending in the Paycheck Protection Program. "It's going to be big," he said.

The bills will also include tax breaks for businesses to hire and retain workers and to help shops and workplaces retool with new safety protocols.

The breakthrough on testing money was key after days of debate between Republicans and the White House. Republicans wanted $25 billion, but the Trump administration said the $9 billion in unspent funds from a previous aid deal was sufficient. The two sides settled on adding $16 billion to the unspent funds to reach $25 billion, senators said. There will also be fresh funds for vaccines.

Of the $105 billion for education, Republicans want $70 billion to help K-12 schools reopen, $30 billion for colleges and $5 billion for governors to allocate. The Trump administration wanted school money linked to reopenings, but in McConnell's package the money for K-12 would likely be split between those that have in-person learning and those that don't.

Democrats, who already approved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's more sweeping $3 trillion package two months ago, said the GOP infighting with Trump was delaying needed relief to Americans during the crisis.

"We are just days away from a housing crisis that could be prevented," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

In their package, Democrats are calling for $430 billion to reopen schools, bigger unemployment benefits and direct aid checks and a sweeping $1 trillion for state and local governments. They also want a fresh round of mortgage and rental assistance and new federal health and safety requirements for workers.

McConnell calls his proposal a "starting point" in negotiations with Democrats. Congress in March approved the massive $2.2 trillion CARES package, the biggest of its kind in U.S. history.

The severity of the prolonged virus outbreak is upending American life. Schools are delaying fall openings, states are clamping down with new stay-home orders and the fallout is rippling through an economy teetering with high unemployment and business uncertainty. A new AP-NORC poll shows very few Americans want full school sessions without restrictions in the fall.

Still, some Republicans said they are unlikely to approve any new aid.

"I just don't see the need for it," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told reporters on Wednesday.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
The survey also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.

National Politics

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with Barack Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic.

National

Pro poker player killed, set on fire in Mich.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police say Zhao's killing may be connected to her gambling in other states or to somebody locally she met with recently.

News

Man wanted for Jackson murder found in Iowa

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
James Cooper-Robertson was killed in March.

Latest News

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

National Politics

China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

Updated: 51 minutes ago
China said “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

News

Car crashes into front of bank

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
No injuries were reported in the crash.