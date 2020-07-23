Mayor Schor outlines racial justice plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced at a news conference Thursday the city is creating a plan to address racism and violence.

The goal of the plan is to take into consideration policies and practices that can eliminate racism and violence in Lansing.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan will involve city staff members from the Lansing Police Department, the mayor’s cabinet, special committees and others.

The three phases of the plan are:

· Research and community input

· Revise use of force polices and develop a racial justice and equity plan

· Long term plan

“Critical conversation between police and the community members is utterly important. We, as a community, are mindful that the historical underpinnings of policing in many places have been intervolving with the national history of racial discriminations including efforts to use police forces to maintain segregation and other forms of racism,” said Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

As a part of the effort, attorney Teresa Bingham created the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance, which will share any data collected through these meetings with the community.

The public can participate in three virtual meetings, with the first one being held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

To learn how to participate in the meetings, read the full plan or for more information, go to www.lansingmi.gov/MRJEA.

