Man wanted for Jackson murder found in Iowa

Franky Ackley Jr. was found and arrested in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a March, 2020, murder in Jackson, Michigan, on July 23, 2020.
Franky Ackley Jr. was found and arrested in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a March, 2020, murder in Jackson, Michigan, on July 23, 2020.(Jackson Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Franky Ackley Jr., wanted for murder by the Jackson Police Department, was arrested in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a statement from the department.

Police said Ackley shot and killed James Cooper-Robertson outside Duffy's Food & Spirits, 751 N. Waterloo St., early in the morning of March 5.

Police believe the killing was targeted.

The U.S. Marshals Service conducted the arrest.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

