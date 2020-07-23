Man wanted for Jackson murder found in Iowa

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Franky Ackley Jr., wanted for murder by the Jackson Police Department, was arrested in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a statement from the department.

Police said Ackley shot and killed James Cooper-Robertson outside Duffy's Food & Spirits, 751 N. Waterloo St., early in the morning of March 5.

Police believe the killing was targeted.

The U.S. Marshals Service conducted the arrest.

