State holding hearing on Harper’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/NBC) - Michigan liquor regulators ordered Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpup to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol.

A hearing, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper’s, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding, Jeannie Vogel, spokeswoman for the state Liquor Control Commission, said.

Watch the hearing live by clicking here.

